Lost at sea

THE whereabouts of Julio (39) and Ivan (31), who disappeared at sea last December, remains unknown.

They left in a fibreglass launch somewhere between Cabo de Gato and San Jose (Nijar), expecting a rendezvous in international waters between 25 and 40 nautical miles (46 and 75 kilometres) offshore.

They planned to take on a shipment of hashish and return to land, but by nightfall they and their boat had disappeared.

Their families still have no idea if they are dead, detained in Morocco or kidnapped, Julio’s brother said.

“We just want them to be found, we are having a terrible time,” he said.

“My parents are suffering and aren’t to blame for my brother’s activities,” he emphasised.

