Lost at sea
FATEFUL JOURNEY: Julio and Ivan set out near San Jose last December Photo credit: Martyn Thompson

THE whereabouts of Julio (39) and Ivan (31), who disappeared at sea last December, remains unknown.

They left in a fibreglass launch somewhere between Cabo de Gato and San Jose (Nijar), expecting a rendezvous in international waters between 25 and 40 nautical miles (46 and 75 kilometres) offshore.

They planned to take on a shipment of hashish and return to land, but by nightfall they and their boat had disappeared.

Their families still have no idea if they are dead, detained in Morocco or kidnapped, Julio’s brother said.


“We just want them to be found, we are having a terrible time,” he said.

“My parents are suffering and aren’t to blame for my brother’s activities,” he emphasised.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Lost at sea."





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

