Liverpool Lose At Home Again In Merseyside Derby With Everton

Liverpool lost an incredible fourth home match in a row today (Saturday 20), and it could not have come under worse circumstances than against local derby rivals Everton, losing 0-2, to a club who had not won at Anfield since 1999, a win which sees Everton draw level on 40 points, with but with a match in hand.

You would have to go back as far as 1923 to find the last time The Reds suffered four successive home league defeats, and if their title aspirations were not already over, they most certainly must be now, with Jurgen Klopp’s men in danger now of not even finishing in the top four Champion’s League qualifying spots.

To add to Liverpool’s misery, they lost another key player as captain Jordan Henderson hobbled off the pitch with a groin injury.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team went ahead as early as the third minute, as James Rodriguez slipped in Richarlison behind a static defence and the Brazilian finished well into the bottom corner, and it took The Toffees until the 83rd minute to wrap things up when they were awarded a hugely contentious penalty which Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from.

A quote from Graeme Souness to Sky Sports must really hurt, when he said, “They’re a shadow of a team. When you think what Liverpool have been for three years, a team that no one wants to play against, a team that was always on the front foot, super-aggressive, must have been horrible to play against them”.

Adding, “And now everyone wants to play against them. They’re an easy touch and that hurts me”.

