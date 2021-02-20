Keir Starmer Speaks Out After Party Speech

LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out after giving a speech about the future of his party.

Keir Starmer had earlier in the week given a speech setting out the direction of his party and has now spoken out about Labour’s position in the opinion polls.

ITV Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt asked about the party’s polling numbers, saying, “Why do you think you are behind the Conservatives in the opinion polls?”

When Sir Keir mentioned the general election result in November 2019, Mr Hewitt said: “So it’s all Jeremy Corbyn’s fault that you’re behind?”

Mr Starmer said: “We have a lot of work to do.

“As leader of the Labour Party now, it is my duty to make that argument about where we go next.”

In his speech earlier this week, Sir Keir explained his party’s vision for rebuilding the UK after the Covid pandemic is under control.

He announced plans for a “recovery bond,” an official savings scheme where the money accumulated by households who have not been spending during the pandemic can be used for post-Covid spending on infrastructure and jobs, with recent estimates claiming that money has been saved up by suppressed spending.

Sir Keir also spoke about business start-up loans. He claims the existing government-backed Start Up Loans Company, which has been in operation since 2012 providing new businesses with investment, has been biased towards only businesses located in London and the South East.

Labour’s plan would pledge to loan money to more than 100,000 new businesses over 5 years, and spread the investment regionally, claiming that data shows almost 25 per cent of the loans since 2012 have gone only to businesses in London.

