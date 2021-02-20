Huercal-Overa provides vaccination centre

THE North Almeria Health District used Huercal-Overa’s municipal sports centre to vaccinate the town’s over-80s against Covid-19.

“This is a large installation that allows compliance with the health and safety measures,” said Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez beforehand, pointing out that the Pabellon Municipal was easily accessible and had ample parking.

“We are taking another step along the road to immunising our population in order to stop this virus from spreading,” Fernandez said.

The mayor also asked Huercal-Overa residents to continue to act responsibly.

“Cases have fallen over the past few days but we must continue to be cautious and comply with all measures,” Fernandez said. “Don’t forget that by protecting ourselves we are also protecting others.”

