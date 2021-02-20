Helping hands in Cuevas

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall will allocate €300,000 in direct and indirect aid to help revitalise the local economy.

Melchora Caparros and Miriam Quintana, respective councillors for Commerce and Economic Development, recently met the president of local business-owners’ association ASEMCAL, Juana Mari Haro, to outline their plans.

This involves the Yo Compro en Cuevas (I Shop in Cuevas) campaign together with further measures that will be introduced over the next six months via the Cuevas Cuenta Contigo (Cuevas is Counting on You) scheme.

“The scheme’s principal goal is to strengthen our municipality’s economy by incentivising purchases in local shops and spending in our services sector,” the councillors explained.

The town hall is waiving the 2021 terrace tax and stallholders’ fees in both the covered and open-air markets, the councillors announced.

There will also be direct economic aid for non-essential businesses with €800 allocations for the self-employed.

Other measures include Scratch and Win cards for purchases of more than €10, exchangeable in local shops, bars, restaurants and services.

