Heineken Axes 106 Jobs In Spain’s Andalucía

Heineken announced on Friday, February 19 that it will eliminate a total of 106 jobs in the long-standing Andalucían and Sevillan beer industry as the struggling brewing company claims it will have to axe 8,000 employees worldwide, which amounts to almost a 10th of its entire workforce, are part of a radical savings overhaul of €1.98 billion over the next two years.

Sevilla has taken the worst hit in the Andalucían Community, with a loss of 73 jobs, which will be distributed among 47 jobs in the production plant and 26 administration staff. Thirty of the remaining positions will be lost at Heineken’s plant in Jaen, with a further three in Malaga.

According to the unions, Heineken will axe a total of 228 jobs nationally through early retirement, although the amount of job losses in Spain far exceeds the global average, with around 14 per cent of its workforce out of a job.

The world’s second-largest brewer reported a net income of 19,724 million euro in 2020, 17.4 per cent less than in 2019.

The company’s new chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who took over in April last year, announced at the beginning of February that the huge job losses, amounting to ten per cent of the workforce, were a necessary part of a programme to restore margins and increase productivity.

