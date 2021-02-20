Heineken Axes 106 Jobs In Spain’s Andalucía

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Heineken Axes 106 Jobs In Spain’s Andalucía
Heineken Plans To Cut 8,000 Jobs As The Pandemic Takes It's Toll. image: Pexels

HEINEKEN axes 106 jobs in Spain’s Andalucía as part of worldwide cut-backs

Heineken announced on Friday, February 19 that it will eliminate a total of 106 jobs in the long-standing Andalucían and Sevillan beer industry as the struggling brewing company claims it will have to axe 8,000 employees worldwide, which amounts to almost a 10th of its entire workforce, are part of a radical savings overhaul of €1.98  billion over the next two years.

-- Advertisement --

Sevilla has taken the worst hit in the Andalucían Community, with a loss of 73 jobs, which will be distributed among 47 jobs in the production plant and 26 administration staff. Thirty of the remaining positions will be lost at Heineken’s plant in Jaen, with a further three in Malaga.

According to the unions, Heineken will axe a total of 228 jobs nationally through early retirement, although the amount of job losses in Spain far exceeds the global average, with around 14 per cent of its workforce out of a job.


The world’s second-largest brewer reported a net income of 19,724 million euro in 2020, 17.4 per cent less than in 2019.

The company’s new chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who took over in April last year, announced at the beginning of February that the huge job losses, amounting to ten per cent of the workforce, were a necessary part of a programme to restore margins and increase productivity.


________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Heineken Axes 106 Jobs In Spain’s Andalucía”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMore earth tremors for Almeria province
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here