GREECE Hoping To Welcome UK Tourists For ‘Semi Normal’ Summer with vaccine passports



Haris Theoharis, the Greek tourism minister, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, said his government is in the early stages of talks with UK officials about the possibility of travel this Summer between the two countries.

The minister praised the speed of the UK’s vaccination programme, hoping its efficiency would give hope that the situation would be much better by the summer, saying there could be the possibility maybe of a “semi-normal summer” of travel with the introduction of vaccine passports and mass testing.

Theoharis also said that vaccine passports would be a secure option, with test certificates more easily susceptible to forgery, compared with vaccine certificates validated by a government body.

“We don’t want to limit travel to those who have been vaccinated but since we are mandating that before travelling someone has to have a negative test result, this is a waste of resources if people are vaccinated to be tested every time they travel, the need for this testing could be limited by the vaccination certificate,” said Mr Theoharis.

Greece has already agreed to a trial run with Israel to allow vaccinated people to travel freely between the two countries, once international flights resume.