Getting beach-ready after the storms in Almuñecar.

RECENT storms have taken their toll on the Almuñecar coastline, prompting a clean-up operation ahead of the summer season.

The town council’s Tourism and Beaches Department has been busy working on the “fine-tuning of the Almuñécar and La Herradura beaches” after the last west and east storms that left some areas affected, explained Deputy Mayor and councillor for the beaches, Daniel Barbero

“With the help of mechanical means and after the arrival this week of good weather, as well as the reopening of beach bars and terraces on the beachfront, we have intensified the work as there are some specific areas affected by the recent strong waves”, said Barbero.

He stressed that “the care of the beaches is maintained throughout the year, through the awarded company FCC, in terms of services, cleaning and other tasks”, but that this was an added measure.

“Tractors and operators are in charge of solving those damaged areas to have them in the best conditions in the face of the expected influx of visitors,” said Barbero.

“The good temperatures and sunny afternoons entice people to stroll and enjoy the terraces of beach bars and bars during the evenings, and in addition, a greater influx of visitors is expected to coincide with the end of the confinement of the Granada capital.”

