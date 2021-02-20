Fire-raisers sought in Huercal de Almeria

VANDALS recently set fire to seven communal rubbish containers in Huercal de Almeria.

Both firefighters and the Policia Local were called out to control the burning containers located in different parts of the town. These included Calle del Pueblo in the zone adjoining the railway lines where a parked vehicle was also affected.

The police have now launched an investigation into the fires while the town hall called on the local population to collaborate in locating those responsible. If identified and charged, the vandals will face fines of more than €10,000.

