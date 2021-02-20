Farmers hailed the “engine of the local economy” as Torrox Council backs their demand for support.

THIS week, Mayor Óscar Medina and Councilor for Agriculture, Ana Pérez, were presented with demands from local farmers in the face of the crisis sector is going through.

-- Advertisement --



And Medina immediately pledged to support the industry, pointing out the sector is “one of the engines of Torrox’s economy”.

“The fruit and vegetable wealth of the greenhouses of El Morche and the products that are grown throughout the municipality are a benchmark for their quality at an international level.”

He highlighted the fact that since the start of the pandemic, local farmers have made numerous donations of harvests to the council’s social services department to distribute to those most in need.

“In addition, they have offered the council their machinery to carry out disinfection tasks on the streets of the municipality in which they have even participated, together with the cleaning company and the municipal Operating Services,” said Medina.

He also accepted that most farmers and fisherman are operating at a loss, “which is leading to many producers to abandon their family farms”.

Faced with this “extremely serious situation that the entire primary sector in general is going through”, transporters and most of the self-employed in Spain have decided to unite to promote a National Strike for February 24.

The objective is to force the government to negotiate a solution to alleviate the unviable situation the agricultural sector and others find themselves in.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Farmers hailed the “engine of local economy” as council backs their demand for support”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.