‘Extraordinary’ response to appeal to help fund expensive cerebral palsy therapy for boy, 3.

A ‘heart solidarity’ initiative was launched a year ago to support the family of little Daniel Giraldez from Motril.

-- Advertisement --



The aim was to collect plastic bottle tops, and the community has rallied around, collecting a phenomenal 3,000 kilos of caps for the appeal.

“The response from the residents has been extraordinary on behalf of Daniel,, who has cerebral palsy and needs very expensive therapy every day” said the Deputy Mayor of La Herradura, Juan José Ruiz Joya.

Collection points have been placed in front of the Municipal Market and next to the La Herradura bakery.

“This was our goal and it will continue to be: solidarity with the most disadvantaged and with the people who need our help through the collection of plastic caps in our ‘municipal solidarity heart’ campaign,” added Ruiz Joya.

“A lorry full of caps left from La Herradura will undoubtedly make life easier for little Daniel, and for this we have counted on the invaluable collaboration of our neighbour Manuel Ruiz Morales who has selflessly made the transport available.”

Whever required, municipal employees collect the caps deposited and accumulate them in municipal offices until a batch is completed to be transported. “It is also about promoting the habit of recycling and working on environmental awareness while making a gesture of solidarity,” said Ruiz Joya.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Extraordinary’ response to appeal to help fund expensive cerebral palsy therapy for boy, 3 ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.