Experts Warn Tourists to Book Summer Holidays Early ‘Before Prices Rise’

DESPITE conflicting advice from politicians over whether travel will be possible this summer, one travel expert has warned tourists not to leave it too late to book their holidays.

Travel agency director Craig Ashford has told one publication tourists should book their summer holidays early before prices rise.

The expert said there is “no point waiting to book,” because “prices will only go up.”

Ashford, who is Director of Marketing at travel agency TravelUp, said: “My strong travel advice is to book now as the prices can only go up.”

He added: “There is not a huge amount of booking activity at the moment and the appetite is not there for many summer holidays.

“That means prices are low. But once we are out of lockdown and the vaccine programme is rolled out more widely, capacity is going to disappear pretty quickly.

“I think the first people to start booking holidays will be the under 75s once they get vaccinated.

“Those people have been at home for months, they are retired and can travel outside the school holidays – but they will be keen to live their lives and enjoy bucket list experiences.

“That will extend to the wider population as more people get vaccinated.”

The news comes after two senior politicians appeared to contradict each other over whether consumers should book their summer holidays yet.

Last month Mr Hancock spoke of a “great British summer,” sharing that he had booked his own holiday to Cornwall.

However, later Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “People shouldn’t be booking holidays right now, not domestically or internationally.”

