Denmark Closes its Border With Germany Over Fresh Covid Outbreak.

DENMARK partially and temporarily closed its border with Germany on Friday night to stop the spread of coronavirus cases, a Danish minister announced. The closures were imposed due to reports of a cluster outbreak in the German town of Flensburg that sits close to the border with the Scandinavian country.

“Therefore we are now introducing considerably more intense border checks and closing a number of smaller border crossings along the Danish-German border,” Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

A total of 13 border crossings will be fully closed as a temporary measure while nine others will be placed under tighter security restrictions. The aggregated infection rate in the German town was at 193 per 100,000 people over seven days, with 50% of cases now involving mutations.

The mayor of Flensburg, Simone Lange, confirmed that authorities had detected 80 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 variant- which was first discovered in the UK. The town’s residents were placed under a nightly curfew as a result, starting from today, Saturday, and set to be in place for a week. All private gatherings there have also been banned.

Both Germany and Denmark are under lockdown restrictions, however, Danish schools reopened last week as new cases declined. Non-essential shops, bars and restaurants, cultural venues, secondary schools, colleges and universities still remain closed in both countries.

