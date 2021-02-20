Covid crisis cards bring relief to more than 100 families in Almuñecar.

THE estimated amount of the 104 cards distributed in the municipality amounts to €90,600, subsidised by the Junta de Andalucia and managed by the Red Cross.

Coordinator of the Family Treatment Team, María José Fonollá, said: “The evaluation and monitoring of the Monedero Cards (purse/wallet cards) program that the Junta de Andalucía launched in collaboration with the Red Cross continues, and they have been delivered in Almuñécar since September”.

According to Councillor for Social Services, María del Carmen Reinoso, since the launch last September with the first phase of the program “84 families benefited, and have received rechargeable cards for four monthly payments”.

Monthly amounts can be between €150 and €250, depending on the number of members of the family unit.

The cards allow families to buy food and cleaning and hygiene products in local stores.

The estimated value of the cards in the first phase was €72,800, said Reinoso.

“In the second phase, 20 additional cards have been given to Almuñécar, which will be delivered to a further 20 families, with four monthly recharges, with an estimated value of €17,800,” added.

The total investment in the initiative by the Andalucian Board, chaired by Juanma Moreno, has been €24 million.

“We remain concerned about the current socio-economic situation, the saturation of services, and, of course, the need to continue strengthening the basic benefits of Social Services,” stressed Reinoso.

