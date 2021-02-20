CAROLINA HERRERA Donates £5million To The Red Cross To Help Against Covid-19 in different countries



Fashion designer Carolina Herrera has announced that she will donate £5million ($7m) to be distributed between the Red Cross and the Red Crescent for both organizations to assist with needs arising among the population due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The donation will help the organisations to acquire extra supplies of tests, hygiene kits, medical equipment, ambulances, and psychological support for all people who have been affected in one way or another by the Covid-19 virus.

This initiative is part of the Carolina Herrera ‘Heart for Hope’ solidarity project, which was founded in May 2020, from which a percentage of the sale of Carolina Herrera bags and accessories from now on will be donated to the Red Crescent and the Red Cross.

This input of financial help means the humanitarian organizations will be able to carry out assistance in more than 44 countries, helping people who have been hit by the social and economic consequences that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated.

Mrs Carolina Herrera, the founder and global ambassador of the fashion and beauty brand stated, “it is our responsibility to try to make the world a better place. We cannot stand idly by in times of crisis”

She continued, “I am proud that this project shows the solidarity and achievements of our clients, teams, and friends. I hope it continues to inspire more acts of kindness. We can fight together, as an industry and as a global community”.

Mrs Herrera concluded, “this initiative belongs to all the people who, by choosing our bags, have contributed a part of their amount to the entities with which we collaborate”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carolina Herrera Donates £5million To The Red Cross To Help Against Covid-19”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.