Bus driver attacked for asking passengers to put on masks

TWO passengers reportedly attacked a bus driver in the Campo de Gibraltar area in Cadiz for asking them to put on a mask.

According to the police the events took place on Wednesday, February 17, when two young people got on the bus that was travelling between the towns of La Linea de la Concepcion and Los Barrios.

Once inside the bus, the driver noticed in the rear-view mirror that the two passengers had removed their masks, so he stopped the vehicle to demand that they put their masks back on to guarantee the safety of the rest of the passengers.

When they refused to do so and would not get off the bus, the driver called the police, and was attacked by the two passengers.

He managed to get off the bus, but his attackers followed him, throwing him to the ground, where they kicked and punched him , causing him injuries to several parts of his body, as well as breaking his sunglasses and watch.

The police identified the two attackers and they were expected to be arrested within hours.

