Breaking News: Russia Detects World’s First Case Of H5N8 Bird Flu In Humans

BREAKING NEWS: Russia detects the world’s first case of H5N8 bird flu in humans

Just as the world seems to be emerging from the crippling third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and things look set to get back on an even keel, 2021 has dealt another devastating blow with officials in Russia confirming that they have detected the first ever cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans.

The silver lining, if there is one, is that so far the virus hasn’t shown signs of passing from person to person, according to head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, who said that the phenomenon had been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO). She added on Saturday, February 20, that Russia made the WHO aware of the situation ‘several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results.’

While there are several types of the avian flu, H5N8, although lethal to birds, was not previously thought to be transmissible or pose any risks to people.

‘The discovery of these mutations when the virus has not still acquired an ability to transmit from human to human gives us all, the entire world, time to prepare for possible mutations and react in an adequate and timely fashion,’ Ms Popova told Rossiya 24 TV.

‘Time will tell’ if the virus can mutate and transmit between people, she added.

