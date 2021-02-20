Boris Johnson Set To Allow Outdoor Family Get-Togethers By Easter.

Britain will allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter under the lockdown exit plan to be revealed by Boris Johnson, according to reports. However, social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for “months”, the report added.

The news came after the UK announced on Friday that the number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3% to 6% each day, faster than last week, adding that the closely watched reproduction “R” number might be slightly lower too.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his “cautious and prudent” route out of lockdown. From April, two households would be able to meet outdoors while gatherings of six people from six different households would also be acceptable.

Relatives who live further away from each other may have to wait a little longer for a reunion, as the future rules on travelling longer distances are still unclear. And in the case of those who do meet up, the two-metre rule is expected to remain in place for months to come.

The chief medical officer for England was said to be reluctant to put his name to a public show of support for the policy this week. Education sources had told the Guardian that Whitty was “very unhappy” with the idea of all 10 million children and staff returning to schools in England on 8 March, although the government denied this and insisted that Whitty was not opposed to any of the options being discussed.

