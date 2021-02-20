Atletico Madrid’s Lead Cut To Just Three Points As They Lose To Levante

ATLETICO MADRID’S Lead Cut To Just Three Points As They Lose At Home To Levante

Atletico Madrid looked odds on favourite’s to run away with the La Liga title this season after they had built up an impressive lead at the summit of the table, but, after winning only one out of their last four matches, they now find themselves only three points clear of Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone‘s men fell to a 0-2 defeat to Levante, whilst Real Madrid went to Real Valladolid and came away with a 0-1 victory, with Barcelona also pressing in third place.

In what can be described as a very lacklustre performance at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico barely looked like a team of champions, putting in a one-paced display, with Luis Suarez having the best effort of the match when his free-kick seemed destined for the top corner until it cannoned off the inside of the post.

Jose Morales had already given the visiting side the edge, with Levante’s second coming in the closing stages of the game as Jorge de Frutos scored from around the halfway line into an empty net as Jan Oblak had ventured forwards for a corner.

Real Madrid have accomplished the opposite of Athletico, winning four of their last five games, seeing Zinedine Zidane’s men now poised to mount that last hurdle and take the top spot, but, Athletico does still have one game in hand over Real Madrid.

