Another blow for Real Madrid as key player injuries continue with centre-forward Karim Benzema the latest player certain to miss important matches.

The Frenchman will miss tonight’s (Saturday, February 20) match against Valladolid due to a groin injury and is also a doubt for the Champions League first leg against Atalanta.

Real Madrid trained yesterday ahead of the match against Valladolid, and Benzema was absent due to the injury. Los Blanco’s will take on the club from Castilla y Leon missing several key players.

Benzema’s injury comes after the Real Madrid striker picked up an ankle knock in the last league game against Valencia.

After that blow, the pain has “developed into the discomfort he now feels in his left adductor”, reports Marca.

This is yet another problem for Zinedine Zidane, who already has eight injured for the match against Valladolid.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, Álvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Marcelo Vieira and Militao are all out of the squad for the moment.

In view of this situation, Zidane will once again call up players from the youth academy such as Victor Chust, Arribas and possibly others who have been training with the first team.

