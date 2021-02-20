All in agreement in Adra

UNANIMOUS VOTE: Adra mayor at last council meeting Photo credit: Adra town hall

EVERY party on Adra’s council voted to ask the central government to provide the town with its own court.

“This will speed up legal procedures and increase efficiency,” Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes said, referring to the saturation in Berja’s judicial district.

“The request for a court is a long-standing petition that this town hall has repeated on many occasions,” the mayor said.

He added that 80 per cent of the cases handled in Berja originated in Adra.


“The entire corporation considers that the Ministry of Justice is not reaching its target of bringing justice closer to citizens,” Cortes pointed out.

Cortes also suggested that if it were impossible to modify the Judicial Demarcation Law, the central government could at least designate a Berja court based in Adra.


