All charged up in Roquetas

Linda Hall
CHARGING STATION: Councillor Francisco Gutierrez visits Teatro Auditorio site Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS will soon have a free charging station for electric vehicles in the Teatro Auditorio area.

This will be the first of three stations, each with two semi-rapid recharge points, plus an additional station included in Plan Moves II, announced councillor Francisco Gutierrez.

The €37,000 cost will be 40 per cent covered by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (FEDER), Gutierrez said.

“These three stations will be located in strategic locations without hindering traffic flow,” he explained.


Two other charging stations will be sited in Avenida del Mediterraneo in the Urbanizacion and Avenida Carlos III in Aguadulce, the councillor revealed.

“We shall also be extending the initiative with an additional project in the Juan Gonzalez Fernandez sports centre in El Parador,” Gutierrez announced.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

