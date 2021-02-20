All charged up in Roquetas

ROQUETAS will soon have a free charging station for electric vehicles in the Teatro Auditorio area.

This will be the first of three stations, each with two semi-rapid recharge points, plus an additional station included in Plan Moves II, announced councillor Francisco Gutierrez.

The €37,000 cost will be 40 per cent covered by the EU’s Regional Development Fund (FEDER), Gutierrez said.

“These three stations will be located in strategic locations without hindering traffic flow,” he explained.

Two other charging stations will be sited in Avenida del Mediterraneo in the Urbanizacion and Avenida Carlos III in Aguadulce, the councillor revealed.

“We shall also be extending the initiative with an additional project in the Juan Gonzalez Fernandez sports centre in El Parador,” Gutierrez announced.

