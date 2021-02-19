Homeless Man Threatened to Burn down Town Hall

HOMELESS man threatened to burn down Kensington Town Hall.

A homeless man soaked himself in petrol before threatening to burn down Kensington town Hall. The man then went on to threaten to kill everyone inside the building.

The shocking events took place as Ako Ahmed, aged 45, “lost sight of the fact” that he was hurting the “very people who were trying to help him” when he attacked the town hall on September 4, 2019. After a lengthy wait the homeless man has now been jailed.

The horrifying events were filmed on CCTV, and he can be seen wandering around the West London offices with the petrol can in hand, pouring petrol everywhere. Before taking out a lighter and threatening to kill an employee at the town hall the homeless man soaked himself in petrol. He also threatened everyone in the building.

Police quickly descended on the scene and Ahmed was tackled by a police officer who bravely disarmed him of his lighter.

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette said, ‘Ahmed had lost sight of the fact that he was attacking the very people who were trying to help him.

‘His actions could have resulted in serious injury to everyone present, including himself.

‘I’m thankful this wasn’t the case and applaud the officer who bravely disarmed Ahmed of his lighter.

‘Had it not been for the actions of responding officers who placed themselves in harm’s way, the outcome of this incident could have been far more sinister.’

Ahmed has now been sentenced to 4 years in prison.

