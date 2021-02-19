Video: Sevilla Street Brawl Results In One Death

VIDEO: MASSIVE street brawl in Sevilla results in the death of one man while others are injured

A 50-year-old man died on Thursday, February 18, from a stab wound to the back following a broad-daylight street fight involving dozens of people. Two others have been taken to hospital, after suffering stab wounds to their stomach and groin, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officials are still trying to piece together what happened and establish what caused the massive brawl; according to the footage below, one person entered into the fray already wounded so it would appear that the altercation had been carrying on for some time. The fight took place in the middle of Calle Mejillon, in the San Jeronimo neighbourhood of Sevilla at around 6:30pm.

The video posted on Twitter by the Union of Institutional Bodies of Spain shows several people armed with sticks and knives, with one woman appearing to be held down and viciously beaten. A man in a red sweatshirt can also be seen stabbing another wearing a blue T-shirt with a knife.

Reyerta en Sevilla, barrio de San Jerónimo, el patronato, varios heridos. pic.twitter.com/Rosp8LDYYz — CuerposinstitucionalesunidosEspaña. (@Cuerpospolicia1) February 18, 2021



The critically injured man was rushed to the virgin Macarena Hospital where he died shortly after. The other two injured men were treated at the Macarena and the Virgen del Rocio Trauma Hospital.

While the National Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing it is not yet clear whether any arrests have been made.

