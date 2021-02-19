Vera’s Glorieta needs TLC

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Vera's Glorieta needs TLC
VERA’S GLORIETA: Past its best and soon to be redesigned Photo credit: Vera town hall

THE Urbaser concessionary that maintains Vera’s gardens has prepared a report on the Glorieta.

The Plaza de la Glorieta was conceived as a pleasure garden for the newly-prosperous society that was beginning to emerge during the second half of the 19th century.

-- Advertisement --

Covering an area of 1,459 square metres with magnificent views of the sea and the valley, the Glorieta has been a routine location since then for leisure and social events.

“At present the Glorieta is deteriorated and in a bad state of repair,” admitted Vera town hall’s Maintenance councillor Miguel Angel Martinez. “It needs a complete overhaul.”


Urbaser’s experts have detected fungi in many of the Glorieta’s plants, possibly due to the garden’s amount of shade and humidity.

This was noticeable in the rosebushes and ficus while roots from the garden’s largest trees are affected the lawns.


Although the Glorieta is to be redesigned, Urbaser will meanwhile treat the ground to prevent fungi and weeds from proliferating over the winter, Martinez said, and return some of ithe garden’s former splendour.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vera’s Glorieta needs TLC.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleIsrael Proposes To Introduce ‘No Jab No Job’ Scheme
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here