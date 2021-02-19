Vera’s Glorieta needs TLC

THE Urbaser concessionary that maintains Vera’s gardens has prepared a report on the Glorieta.

The Plaza de la Glorieta was conceived as a pleasure garden for the newly-prosperous society that was beginning to emerge during the second half of the 19th century.

Covering an area of 1,459 square metres with magnificent views of the sea and the valley, the Glorieta has been a routine location since then for leisure and social events.

“At present the Glorieta is deteriorated and in a bad state of repair,” admitted Vera town hall’s Maintenance councillor Miguel Angel Martinez. “It needs a complete overhaul.”

Urbaser’s experts have detected fungi in many of the Glorieta’s plants, possibly due to the garden’s amount of shade and humidity.

This was noticeable in the rosebushes and ficus while roots from the garden’s largest trees are affected the lawns.

Although the Glorieta is to be redesigned, Urbaser will meanwhile treat the ground to prevent fungi and weeds from proliferating over the winter, Martinez said, and return some of ithe garden’s former splendour.

