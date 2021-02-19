VANESSA FELTZ accuses Anne Robinson of racist jibe after she says Anne went too far on celebrity Weakest Link.

When Vanessa appeared on celebrity Weakest Link in 2006 she expected to be grilled and receive an acid tongued remarks from Anne, but she now shares that things went too far after the host made a comment over her relationship with singer Ben Ofoedu.

She alleges that during the show Anne asked, “Vanessa Feltz, looking the way you do, how do you think you land all these big black boyfriends?”

Speaking to The Mirror Vanessa said, “I said, ‘I don’t think you will use that in the show as it’s racist and also completely inaccurate and in every way unsuitable’.

“And they didn’t use it. I thought it was very ill-judged and they must have agreed as it wasn’t aired.”

Vanessa spoke of how she found the comment upsetting and explained that, “It was quite a startling thing to be told in the middle of a huge auditorium with a huge audience and lots of other contestants and a huge crew. It wasn’t a private, whispered remark in the toilet, it was part of an enormous television show.

“I didn’t raise it with anyone afterwards as I knew from my response that it couldn’t be used.”

The claims were backed up by Drag act Dave Lynn who also appeared on the same quiz show. Dave told of how he was “horrified” at the time and was also ”quite shocked” that Anne would say something like that.

Vanessa also went on to explain, “that was then and Countdown is now” and that she does not believe that one should affect the other. It was announced on Monday that Anne will be the new host of Countdown.

