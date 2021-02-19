UK And Canada Impose Sanctions On Myanmar Generals Amid Military Coup In The Country.

THE UK and Canada have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s ruling generals for toppling the civilian-led government. Japan has announced it agrees with the United States, India and Australia that democracy must be restored there quickly.

Most Western countries have condemned the February 1 overthrow and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which has also brought daily mass demonstrations to the streets of the Southeast Asian country.

Following sanctions that the US announced last week, the UK and Canada have followed suit, announcing their measures on Thursday. The UK said it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on three generals while Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.

Opponents of Myanmar’s military coup welcomed new sanctions from Britain and Canada as protesters prepared to take to the streets for what will mark two weeks of daily demonstrations in the Southeast Asian country.

Youth leader and activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi applauded Britain’s asset freezes and travel bans on three generals, as well as steps to stop any aid helping the military and to prevent British businesses from working with the army.

“We urge other nations to have such coordinated and united response,” she wrote on Twitter. “We will be waiting for EU sanctions announcement on (Feb 22),” she said, calling on people to gather at the EU office push for sanctions to include measures against military businesses.

“We, alongside our international allies, will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

The UK already had sanctions in place on military leader Min Aung Hlaing, accusing him of human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minority groups. Myanmar’s ‘new’ government gave no immediate reaction to the new sanctions. On Tuesday, an army spokesman told a news conference that sanctions had been expected.

