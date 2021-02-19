Talented Photographer Josh Beames Uses His Work to Protect the Planet

As the world is continually changing and evolving the value of scenery has increased tremendously, and Landscape photographer Josh Beames has taken a more proactive role in conserving the planet for ourselves and future generations by creating more awareness of the environment and capturing its beauty, which may be lost in the centuries to come.

Josh Beames Photography: How it all started

Born and raised in Australia, Beames spent the majority of his life as an avid explorer of the world around him; and being surrounded by the natural beauty of his neighborhood as a child, his curiosity grew towards photography.

To kick off his photography journey in 2012, Josh started with an iPhone and GoPro, however, he soon realized the importance of showcasing the quality of beauty around him, so he got himself a basic DSLR in 2014, before upgrading to a Nikon D750 as he refined and honed his skills.

His home in Warrnambool, Victoria, gave him access to the Great Ocean Road where he has had the opportunity to witness spectacular sunsets, ferocious storms, and astonishing natural beauty; which all contributed to his passion for photography and portrayal of the world.

Although his core passion stems from landscape photography, Josh has diversified his range, incorporating wedding photography and property photography into his skillset, and believes this is what all entry-level photographers should pursue saying, “you should take photos of heaps of different genres: landscape, people, or cities; and once you start to realize what you like to shoot, start to work in that direction – but in the meantime always try to keep variety in your photography skills.”

Here are some of the most unique shots he has taken

Lightning and Bioluminescence

From glowing waves to the flickering of night lights, bioluminescence is considered the greatest light show of them all, so when Josh heard that these stunning rare phenomena were near Lorne, he was determined to capture it.

As he traveled to the coastal town, a storm was just passing over the ocean, which he recognized to be a rare occurrence and decided to capture this epic display of natures’ power. From his calculated beach spot, he took a photo that depicted bioluminescence alongside lightning – a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

The display of mother natures’ absolute beauty in a single moment is what landscape photography is all about, yet being able to depict this essence is what inspires others.

Iceland Glacier

As a passionate and prolific photographer, Josh braved the vast, icy glaciers of Iceland in search of the extraordinary. While hiking, he and his guide stumbled upon a small yet fascinating oasis with an ice ledge peeking over the waterbed, thus creating the perfect environment for a unique shot.

Working on the ice and having to risk his camera in the freezing cold waters was nerve-wracking, but successfully capturing an extremely rare, remote setting made for an unprecedented moment in his photography career.

Moments like these once again reinforce the idea that our planet is so sacred and preserving features like this for generations to come has to be an objective of all humankind as he was made aware during his visit that the glaciers have already seen a drastic decline in density over the past decade.

What he hopes to achieve with his landscape photography

With this devotion to the environment, Josh hopes to share and capture the natural beauty of the planet through the use of landscape photography saying, “photography really can show people how amazing and unique the planet is”.

His personal outlook is that those who are confined to cities, buildings, and offices don’t get the opportunity to witness things that happen on the planet, and to this end, he tries to showcase his perspective of diverse landscapes and natural phenomena that the world has to offer so the overall appreciation for our environment is acknowledged, but most importantly, preserved.

By depicting the beauty of nature through the use of landscape photography, Beames can inspire others to take a more active role in combating harmful behavior towards the environment, saying “I feel the more people that find themselves taking photos and being out in nature and also respecting where they venture, the more people care and help create change.”