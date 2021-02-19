Spain’s Covid Incidence Rate Falls Below 300

SPAIN’S overall Covid accumulated incidence rate finally falls back below 300

The Ministry of Health has reported on Friday, February 19 that a total of 11,435 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, and sadly, a further 397 Covid-related fatalities have been reported. Both of these figures, however, are lower than what was registered on the same day last week, with 14,581 positives and 530 deaths.

In a very positive turn of events, the accumulated incidence rate throughout Spain in the last 14 days has fallen below 300 infections per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time since January 5, and now stands at 294 cases.

Overall, 3,133,122 people have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and 67,101 people have lost their lives.

Regionally, the news is also positive on the whole.

On Thursday, February 18, the Junta de Andalucía announced its decision to lift the municipality restrictions at midnight rather than waiting for Saturday, meaning that Malaga capital and 25 other municipalities whose incidence rate was under 500 can once again move freely.

The Valencian Community also looks set to have their restrictions relaxed on March 1 as infections, deaths and hospitalisations in the region continue to fall. The president of the Generalitat has confirmed that an easing of measures will be considered at the next Interterritorial meeting on February 25 if the figures continue to decrease.

Finally, in the Community of Almeria, 22 municipalities have seen their figures drop to fewer than 500 per 100,000 and thus will see their border restrictions lifted. In addition, a further eleven municipalities have an incidence rate of less than 1,000 and so can reopen non-essential businesses.

