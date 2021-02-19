SPAIN aims to build the world’s biggest floating wind farm with work set to begin this year

Spanish utility giant Iberdrola has applied to the EU’s Next Generation scheme for a grant to build a 300MW floating wind farm over the next few years. If the plan goes ahead this year, it will be the biggest floating wind farm in the world and its development will create 2,800 jobs every year until it is completed in 2026. While the exact location of the new venture hasn’t been specified, Iberdrola have been considering sites in Andalucía, northern Galicia and the Canary Islands for the 1 billion euro venture.

-- Advertisement --



Iberdrola is making a significant investment in green energy, with a total of 150 plans submitted to the Next Generation programme in areas such as sustainable mobility, green hydrogen and energy storage, reportedly worth in the region of 21 billion euro. According to Global Construction Review, the Spanish utility company hopes to reach 60GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2025.

Floating wind farms create an offshore electricity source which is both powerful and clean. Unlike traditional offshore models, which are installed in sea beads close to the coast, floating windfarms can be erected far out in the ocean, meaning they are far more powerful and less intrusive. The world’s first ever floating wind farm was constructed off the east coast of Scotland in 2017 and yields 30 megawatts of energy—enough to power 20,000 homes, according to a blog by Clean Choice Energy.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Aims To Build World’s Biggest Floating Wind Farm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.