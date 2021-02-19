Siblings killed elderly mother and sealed her body behind a wall

A BROTHER and sister have been guilty of murdering their mother and sealing her body behind a wall in their home so they could collect her pension.

The Provincial Court in Teruel heard how the siblings suffocated the 87-year-old woman with a pillow, put her body in a wardrobe and sealed it with a wall in their home in the small village of Pozondon.

Between 2017 and 2019, they received €30,755 from their mother’s widow’s pension.

They were apparently tired of having to look after the woman, who had Alzheimer’s disease and was blind and bedridden, depending on them for everything. On the day that they killed her, they claim that she had been particularly difficult.

Pedro and Isabel agreed to kill her and while she was sleeping, he suffocated her with a pillow, while she waited outside.

They initially tried to burn her body, but when they did not succeed, they decided to put her body in a wardrobe. It was found after neighbours noticed the woman’s absence and they were arrested by the Guardia Civil.

In court, they admitted to killing the woman. The man is facing 16 years in prison for murder, and his sister eight years as an accomplice.

They are both facing three years’ probation and six months for crimes against the Social Security department.

The people’s jury has found them guilty and the judge will now decide on the sentence they will receive.

