PUB Bosses Storm Out Of Government Meeting About Opening In April after being accused of leaking information



A leaked Whitehall document obtained by The Sun, on Wednesday, February 17, suggested that hospitality venues, hotels, leisure facilities, and some sporting venues would reopen in late April, with other entertainment venues and sports facilities will follow suit in early May.

The document was dismissed by a spokeswoman for Downing Street as ‘speculation’, but now it is reported by The Sun that pub bosses stormed out of a meeting with the government’s Business Department after, amid rising tensions, after they were accused of leaking proposed plans on ending lockdown restrictions.

Campaign for Pubs spokesman, Greg Mulholland, said, “Outdoor-only opening is simply not profitable for thousands of pubs, indeed most pubs and Government support must continue until pubs can open profitably, without rules and restrictions that make that impossible”.

He added, “What we now need is certainty over when pubs can reopen indoors with household mixing and no curfew or restriction on dining”, whilst the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) warned that many pubs don’t have a big enough garden or outdoor space to be able to open.

Speaking of his scheduled meeting for Monday 22, where he will unveil his roadmap for bringing the country out of lockdown, Boris Johnson said, “It will be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way as to be irreversible”.

He continued, “I certainly think that we need to go in stages, we need to go cautiously. You have to remember from last year that we opened up hospitality fully, it was one of the last things that we did because there is obviously an extra risk of transmission from hospitality”.

Concluding, Mr Johnson said, “But we’ll be setting it all out on Monday and I know there’s a lot of understandable speculation in the papers. I would just advise everybody just wait, you know, we’ll try and save as much as we can”.

