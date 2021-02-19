Prince Harry And Meghan Tell Queen ‘We’re Never Coming Back’

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan tell the Queen ‘we’re never coming back’ as the pair vow to quit Royal life for good

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, February 19 has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially told the Queen that they don’t ever intend to return as working Royals and are formally stepping away from their roles and responsibilities as part of the British monarchy.

The statement said that the Queen was disappointed by the news, and the poor timing of the announcement can only be an added stress to Her Majesty as the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, faces into the weekend at King Edward VII Hospital in Central London after taking ill at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. A Palace spokesperson assured that the Duke’s hospitalisation was taken as a “precautionary measure” and that he was remaining there over the weekend for a period of “observation and rest.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is understood to be self-isolating at his LA mansion in case Prince Philip’s condition worsens and he is forced to fly back to the UK.

The Buckingham Palace statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure read:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Shortly after the news was made official, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their own statement:

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” they added.

