POLICE search for protester who threw a stone at an officer’s head during a Hasél protest.

Over the last few nights’ hundreds of people have gathered in multiple places across Spain in defence of rapper Pablo Hasél. In one Barcelona protest the crowd gathered at the Jardinets de Gràcia and the protesters quickly moved across the promenade and violence broke out after they reached the Plaça Urquinaona.

The shocking sights included barricades and trash containers being set alight as protesters began to rip up paving stones and throw bottles and rocks.

The protests raged in Madrid too and police intervened with rubber bullets and tear gas. Some demonstrators even pulled up cobblestones from the Puerta del Sol and then used them as weapons against police officers.

Police officers are now searching for a man who used large stone to attack an officer near the Tirso de Molina metro station, and throw it at his head. Luckily the officer’s helmet took the worst of the damage.

On the other side of the fence, Irídia is calling on people who were present at the Barcelona protest on Tuesday to send in their videos and photographs to help with an investigation after a young woman lost an eye . They explained that the woman was hit with a rubber bullet on Via Augusta between Diagonal and Travessera de Gràcia between 20.30 pm and 20.45 pm.

