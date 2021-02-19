Police Rescue Woman Forced into Slavery in Alicante

OFFICERS from the Guardia Civil have rescued a woman who they say was forced into slavery in a home in Alicante.

According to media reports, the 48-year-old Algerian woman had been forced into slavery by a couple in Alicante.

The woman was reportedly held against her will and forced to work for the couple in their home.

Police say the couple took the woman’s passport and stopped paying her salary, forcing her to continue working for them at their home in Agost, Alicante for more than a year.

According to police, the woman was kept in the couple’s garage, where they did not allow her much food or any medical assistance. They also threatened to have her deported.

The woman was rescued after the was able to send a voice message to her son, who called police.

The couple has since been arrested and charged with human trafficking, kidnapping and a crime against the rights of a foreign citizen.

In her statement, the victim, who speaks an Algerian dialect, said that she had been working for years for her alleged captors, a couple of business people from her country.

She said she came with them for short stays and worked as a maid under normal working conditions. However last year she said they began by lowering her salary to €100, then later stopped paying her altogether and instead threatened her with deportation.

The woman claims that due to lack of proper food she also suffered from malnutrition and lost 20 kilos.

The couple charged are a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

