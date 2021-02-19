Parents alert police of pervert touching himself outside play park

A MAN, 46, from Benalmadena was arrested after he was caught touching himself inappropriately near a children’s play park in Torremolinos, Malaga.

Local Police in Torremolinos report that the man was seen by several people near the park in El Pinillo area.

He was allegedly touching himself in plain sight of the children and their parents. Some of them left the area, but others alerted the police.

Concerned parents alerted the police twice in the same day about the man.

When he was spotted in the street nearby, the police were called, and when they arrived on the scene, they arrested the man and seized his mobile phone before taking him to the police station.

