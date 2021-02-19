No Visitors For Prince Philip As He Prepares to Spend The Weekend In Hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent a third night in the hospital for “observation and rest” after being admitted earlier this week due to feeling unwell. Philip was described as being in “good spirits” after he walked unaided into King Edward VII’s hospital in central London on Tuesday evening, on the advice of his doctor.

Buckingham Palace has said admitting the 99-year-old duke was a “precautionary measure”. There were no reports of visitors arriving at the private hospital on Thursday, but the duke is well known for his “no fuss” attitude.

Philip’s hospital admission is front-page news and outside King Edward VII’s photographers, cameramen and journalists have gathered to cover any developments. The duke, who turns 100 on June 10, is in hospital for an undisclosed reason, although it is not coronavirus-related.

According to reports, a doctor was called after Philip felt unwell and he was taken to hospital by car, where he walked in unaided as a normal non-emergency admission. The duke has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on Wednesday, Feb. 17: “His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.



“The duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell. The duke is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

