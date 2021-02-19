National Police Officers Arrest Bag Thief In The Albaicín Neighbourhood after a chase



National Police officers arrested a 19-year-old Moroccan male with Spanish nationality, with no prior police record, yesterday (Thursday 18) in the Albaicín neighbourhood, at around 6.30pm, after he had stolen a bag containing a €400 mobile phone from a female in the street in broad daylight.

-- Advertisement --



The thief was very unlucky that police officers had earlier set up a control in the town, to prevent criminal activity against property, checking for people drinking alcohol or dealing narcotics, and in the process they noticed three young men acting suspiciously, who ran away upon seeing the police.

Officers gave chase, but lost them while running through the streets, only for the same three individuals to accidentally come across another police control one hour later, again running away, with one of them seen clutching a bag in his hand.

This time, after again being chased through the streets of the Albaicín neighbourhood, luck ran out for the male holding the bag, as officers managed to apprehend him, at which point a young couple approached and identified the suspect as being one of two males who had earlier stolen her bag, the one he was holding in his hand.

The female told the officers the contents of her bag had been the €400 mobile phone, a charger, and some personal effects, and a search of the young man brought about the discovery of the charger.

The male was arrested on suspicion of theft and will appear before the court.

______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “National Police Officers Arrest Bag Thief In The Albaicín Neighbourhood”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.