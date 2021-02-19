Mystery Monolith Torn Down By Fearful Mob In DR Congo

MYSTERY monolith torn down by mob fearful it was erected by aliens in DR Congo

A metal monolith has come and gone in the space of a few days in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as a gang of fearful locals tore down the mystery structure out of fear it had been placed there by an alien life form. The 12-foot structure dramatically appeared on a roundabout in the Bandal neighbourhood of the capital, Kinshasa on Sunday morning, February 14, but frightened citizens had almost completely destroyed it by Wednesday.

‘We woke up and saw this metallic triangle,’ said Serge Ifulu, a local resident. ‘We were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati.’

Monolith mania has been spreading across the globe since last year, with mystery obelisks appearing in more than ten countries around the globe. It seems unlikely that this structure in the DR Congo is of alien origin however, as people reported to local media that they saw someone digging on the roundabout shortly before it appeared.

Earlier this month, Turkish authorities were investigating the appearance of a mysterious silver monolith in Sanliurfa province with an old Turkic script inscribed in it that reads ‘Look at the sky, see the moon’.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, parts of the structure have been reportedly been sent away for analysis to try and establish where it originated, according to the BBC.

‘On Sunday morning, I got a call when I was doing some sport to tell me they found something strange. I came and I said: ‘This is cultural, it’s extraordinary,” said mayor Bayllon Thierry Gaibene.

