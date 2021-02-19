Myanmar Protester Shot In The Head Last Week Dies.

A MYANMAR protester that was shot by police last week has died of her injuries. Her death signifies the first fatality of a protester in the pro-democracy marches following the military’s seizure of power on February 1.

-- Advertisement --



Mya Thweh Thweh Khine, who had recently turned 20, had been in critical condition since February 9, when she was shot at a protest in Naypyidaw. At the time, a source with direct information about the victim said she was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. Meanwhile, National League for Democracy Party (NLD) spokesperson Kyi Toe said in a Facebook post that a bullet had pierced the motorcycle helmet she was wearing.

The US has slapped a raft of sanctions on Myanmar’s top military to block their access to more than a billion dollars in government funds being held in America, and will redirect millions in US aid to “strengthen civil society.”

The Biden administration has designated six members of Myanmar’s National Defense and Security Council, including General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the ruling military junta that seized power last week after ousting Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. Hlaing led the military detention of Suu Kyi and Myanmar’s other political leaders, who are currently under house arrest, and accused them of having rigged the country’s November elections, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Myanmar to protest the coup, while the military’s use of force has been condemned by the UN and wider international community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Myanmar Protester Shot In The Head Last Week Dies”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.