Mass Testing Means Some Children Will NOT Return To UK Schools Until April Warns Teachers.

MASS TESTING on students returning to school is a ‘huge logistical exercise’ and some pupils may not return to the classroom until mid-April under plans for a phased reopening of secondary schools, an academy chief has warned.

-- Advertisement --



Steve Chalk, the founder of the Multi-Academy Trust Oasis, which runs more than 50 schools, said the mass testing of students is a “huge logistic exercise” and can take weeks to complete. He warned that a junior high school with 2,000 students might need to use a gradual return system and invite a group of one year each week.

This means if the process started on March 8th – It is widely said that it is time for the Prime Minister to reopen British schools. – Not completed until April 19th. Mr Charke said: “Twice a week, it’s a big logistical exercise if every child has to test at school when they come back.”

Phased return to education

Secondary school pupils’ families will be given lateral flow tests to administer at home, it is claimed. Schools would also oversee mass testing of pupils once at the start of term.

It is believed Boris Johnson wants all primary and secondary school pupils to return to classrooms on March 8. But the National Education Union has made clear it wants to see a phased return. Meanwhile, unions and ministers are understood to have struck a compromise to allow both home and school testing.

The prime minister was warned by an NHS leader that cases will have to plummet further before he can consider easing lockdown, however. Around 695,400 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending February 6, according to the most recent figures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mass Testing Means Some Children Will NOT Return To UK Schools Until April”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.