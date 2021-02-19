Man suspected of providing acid for El Melillero’s attack sent to prison

A MAN detained for his alleged involvement for the acid attack against two women in Cartama in January has been sent to prison.

He reportedly provided the acid to the man who allegedly perpetrated the attack, known as El Melillero, who is currently in prison, according to local Spanish daily Diario Sur.

El Melillero is charged with two counts of attempted murder, threats and damages.

The man arrested for his involvement with the crime has been remanded in prison without bail although it is not known if he will be charged as an accomplice or co-operator in the crime.

He is one of several people under investigation for their involvement in the acid attack perpetrated at around 2pm on January 12 in Cartama, when El Melillero’s ex-girlfriend Sandra, 26, and her friend, were doused with acid while in a car.

The main suspect, who was caught after several days on the run from police, has denied having committed the crime. The other parties under investigation are suspected to have aided him either in the attack or in his escape.

