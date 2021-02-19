Man ordered by police to divide time between wife and lover

A POLICE order forces an unfaithful man to spend three days with his wife, three days with his lover and to take one off.

This is the story of a man living in the Indian state of Jharkhand. Rajesh Mahato lived with his wife and son, but he reportedly left his family without even saying goodbye when he decided to be unfaithful to his wife with his lover.

Mahato was so infatuated with his girlfriend that he did not want to tell her he was married and eloped with her, according to a report in Dainik Jagran.

However, his family reported him missing and his lover’s parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter. The local authorities opened an investigation and by the time they were found, they had got married, so he now has two wives.

When the three came together, an argument broke out and the police decided to solve things by ordering the man to spend three days with his first wife and son, and three days with his second wife, and one day of rest in between.

In the end, all three signed the agreement, but harmony was broken soon after, according to the Indian media, when Rajesh’s new wife accused him of sexual assault. He fled to the home of his first wife, and although he was almost arrested, he managed to escape with her help. So now there is a search and arrest warrant for the man and the woman is in trouble with the authorities.

