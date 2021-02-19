Madrid To Lift Border Restrictions For 38 Areas On Monday.

The Community of Madrid will lift the border closures in 31 basic health areas and seven localities starting next Monday, Feb. 22. This was announced today, Friday, Feb. 19, by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero.

-- Advertisement --



Zapatero said, quote: “The downward trend is consolidating. Today’s accumulated incidence data is 427 per 100,000 inhabitants. We registered a decrease of 52% compared to two weeks ago,” said Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health and Covid-19 Plan. “Only two new areas will have restrictions next Monday, and 31 basic areas and seven towns will no longer have restrictions from that same day.”

New measures are applied in the basic health area of ​​Vinateros Torito and in that of Villanueva del Pardillo- the new measures come into force on February 22.

THE Community of Madrid recently relaxed Covid measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus despite the fact it is the autonomous with the worst cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vaccine news

A study carried out in an Israeli health centre with 7,214 people has shown that the Pfizer vaccine is 85% effective with a single dose. The finding, which will be published in the medical journal The Lancet, fuels the debate on whether to start using a single injection per person given the shortage of vials around the world.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid To Lift Border Restrictions For 38 Areas On Monday”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.