Legendary Mexican Wrestler Konnan Admitted to Hospital with Kidney Problems and Covid.

FORMER WCW and current Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Impact Wrestling (TNA) wrestler Konnan has been admitted to hospital with kidney problems and according to recent reports he has also tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, Konnan was hospitalised with medical issues relating to his kidneys: “I don’t know all the details, but I know he’s hospitalised and it’s a kidney issue,” mentioning that Konnan had a kidney transplant in 2007 and described the current case as “pretty serious.”

After this was reported by Meltzer, ring announcer Hugo Savinovich said 57-year-old Konnan had also tested positive for Covid-19: “Konnan has confirmed to us that he, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is hospitalised. He recognised that his life was in danger.

“At this moment, he is out of danger and hopes to be given a medical discharge between today and tomorrow to be able to continue treatment from home. Konnan is in our prayers as his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

During a career spanning almost three decades, the Mexican superstar has wrestled for independent and national promotions in the United States and Mexico and held fifteen title belts in nine promotions.

He is highly regarded among wrestlers and is thought of by those in the professional wrestling business as the main reason for the success of Mexican wrestling in the United States.

