Juanma Moreno Considers Extending Hospitality Opening Hours And Easing Mobility Restrictions.



The Andalucían President hopes that by April, the central government will have sent between 2 and 4 million vaccines to the region which will enable 70 percent of the population to be vaccinated by the summer.

Juanma Moreno announced this as he appeared before the media during a visit to the Granada municipality of Padul, where he defined the coronavirus pandemic as a “health, social and economic catastrophe”, in the face of which he has tried to fight in the best possible way.

The president said that the region is already in “the final part” of this pandemic, not only because of what the data of this third wave indicate, the “most difficult and that is beginning to descend”, but because the process has already begun of vaccination against the coronavirus, which at the moment in Andalucía is currently administering the jabs to 80-year-olds.

The Health Executive also announced that if cases continue to decrease with the incidence of the virus and the number of hospitalized and in ICU towards the end of February, “we could consider the possibility of making some small opening in limitation mobility and economic sectors, but always with conditions and limitations “, because there is still the” threat “of the different variants of the coronavirus, such as the British, South African or Brazilian mutations to contend with.

