Italian Soccer Giants Lazio Could Face Being Relegated If Found Guilty Of Tampering With Players Covid Tests

Lazio, the Italian Serie A giants have been referred to the Italian Federal Court after it came to light that club President Claudio Lotito, and the club’s doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia, allegedly tampered with their player’s coronavirus tests.

Mr Lotito stands accused of having “failed to enforce, or failed to monitor compliance with, the rules on health checks and the necessary communications to the competent local health authorities”, after an investigation that started back on November 3 when coronavirus tests were seized following an inspection at the training ground .

A report by ESPN claims that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that the club failed to correctly report the number of positive coronavirus cases in their squad and that Lazio has also been put on trial for not enforcing an asymptomatic player undergoing the mandatory 10-day isolation period.

The identity of the player has not been revealed, but it is alleged that he had definitely taken part in a Serie A match at the time of being asymptomatic.

If found guilty, considering the situation with the pandemic, pressure would be on the Italian authorities to take firm action against Simeone Inzaghi’s club, with ESPN suggesting the punishment could range from a points deduction right through to relegation to Serie B.

Roberto Rao, a spokesman for Lazio said in a statement, “We trust in sporting justice, which will be expressed in the appropriate offices so that the correct reconstruction of the facts is re-established and total non-involvement with the contested accusations is recognised”.

