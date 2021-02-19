Iranian Alpine Skiing Team coach prevented from travelling by husband

THE coach of the Iranian alpine skiing team has reportedly been unable to attend the World Cup in Italy because her husband has not allowed her to travel.

Samira Zargari’s husband allegedly exercised his right not to allow his wife to obtain a passport or travel abroad without his permission.

According to the Iranian press, the four skiers of the Iranian team are already at the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup in Italy, and Zargari was replaced by Marjan Kalhor.

There has been no more information provided on the matter but the country’s law states that a woman cannot obtain a passport or travel outside its borders without the permission of her husband.

The four Iranian skiers entered for the women’s giant slalom race are: Atefeh Ahmadi, Sadaf Savehshemshaki, Forough Abbasi and Marjan Kalhor.

In 2015, football player Niloufar Ardalan stayed home instead of travelling to the Asian Games in Malaysia after being banned by her husband, journalist Mehdi Tutunchi, who claimed that it coincided with their child’s first day of school. A court overturned the ban.

