Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, France

François Bayrou, the mayor of Pau, told France Bleu radio that the suspect had recently had his asylum status rejected, and confirmed that the man had already spent time in prison.

Mr Bayrou told the radio station, “This is a terrible tragedy, all the more because the victim spent his entire professional life helping migrants and asylum seekers. The man’s asylum request had been rejected, and for good reasons. He then turned against the head of the service, this is extreme and absurd violence”.

Gérald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister said on Twitter that he would travel to the city later on Friday to meet officials at the centre, and he offered his “sincere condolences” to the victim’s family and loved ones.

