Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, France

By
Chris King
-
0
Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, France
Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, France. image: twitter

Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, South-West France

French media outlets have reported a fatal stabbing this morning (Friday 19) at around 11am local time, allegedly carried out by a Sudanese migrant against the as-yet-unnamed 46-year-old manager of a refugee centre in the city of Pau in South-West France.

-- Advertisement --

It is claimed that the suspect was a 38-year-old male who had lived at the centre previously, and he has now been arrested on a murder charge, although AFP news agency was quick to point out the attack was not terror-related.

François Bayrou, the mayor of Pau, told France Bleu radio that the suspect had recently had his asylum status rejected, and confirmed that the man had already spent time in prison.


Mr Bayrou told the radio station, “This is a terrible tragedy, all the more because the victim spent his entire professional life helping migrants and asylum seekers. The man’s asylum request had been rejected, and for good reasons. He then turned against the head of the service, this is extreme and absurd violence”.

Gérald Darmanin, the French Interior Minister said on Twitter that he would travel to the city later on Friday to meet officials at the centre, and he offered his “sincere condolences” to the victim’s family and loved ones.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Immigration Official Stabbed To Death In Pau, France”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleUK R Rate Falls to its LOWEST ever number
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here