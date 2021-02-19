HUNT for missing teen after TikTok Clip horror shows teen being thrown off a bridge.

Police have begun an urgent investigation in the search for missing teenager who is feared dead after family reported that they had seen him in a horrifying TikTok clip, being thrown off a bridge.

The shocked family of Silvano Cantaro’s came across a TikTok clip only days after Silvano last made contact when he had told them that his friends abandoned him after stealing his money and food. Silvano had left Peru and headed for Colombia in order to buy clothes with hopes of reselling them to make money when he returned home.

The shocking video, only 38 seconds long seems to have been removed from TikTok soon after it was posted, but it showed two men having cornered a young man on a bridge before they yelled at him, “Speak up, speak loud.”

They then questioned him about where he had come from and he was seen to say, “From Huanuco, Peru”. It was only seconds later that the victim was hoisted into the air and thrown over the side of the bridge. Shockingly after hearing a loud thud, one of the attackers can then be heard saying, “Erase that, he’s dead.”

Prosecutors in Colombia have launched an urgent investigation and taking to Twitter they tweeted that, “We have activated an urgent search mechanism for the possible disappearance of Silvano Oblitas Cantaro Tolentino, a Peruvian 19-year-old.

“He was reported missing by a sister.”

The search continues for the missing teen.

